Zambian-born rapper Sampa the Great thought she and her sister were the only musicians in the family. Then, a chance encounter watching an HBO show led her to discover the pioneering Zamrock band WITCH, and her own uncle’s part in the band’s creation.

The revelation informs her new album, Nu Zamrock, which explores what the next generation of the genre from the late 1970s could sound like today.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sampa the Great about the album, her uncle and Zamrock as a genre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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