Researchers at Pennsylvania State University have used genetic mapping and gene editing to create a new disease-resistant cacao plant, the result of more than 40 years of research.

Mark Guiltinan, a professor of horticultural botany and plant molecular biology at Penn State, spearheaded the research alongside Penn State professor Siela Maximova.

The new plant, which researchers hope could be producing cocoa beans on farms around the world within about a decade, could help stabilize the chocolate industry. Farmers are struggling with drought, floods, tree disease and failing crops, while businesses grapple with cocoa shortages and consumer prices continue to rise.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Guiltinan about the research and its potential impact, including what it could mean for the future of chocolate production.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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