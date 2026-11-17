The timeless beauty of sacred music and the inspiring combination of scripture and song will come together for the beloved Lynchburg tradition, A Festival of Christmas Lessons and Carols, on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 205 Elmwood Avenue, Lynchburg, Virginia.

First celebrated more than a century ago, the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols tells the story of humanity’s fall, the promise of the Messiah and the birth of Jesus Christ through nine short Bible readings drawn from Genesis, the prophetic books and the Gospels. These readings are interwoven with Christmas hymns, familiar carols and choral anthems, creating a moving musical and spiritual journey from anticipation and hope to the wonder of the Nativity.

Bringing together voices of different generations, St. John’s Parish Choir will be joined by Cantate Children’s and Youth Choir. The combined choirs will fill the historic church with rich harmonies and soaring melodies, offering a memorable musical experience that captures the wonder and spirit of the season.

The service will feature an exceptional selection of sacred choral music spanning the centuries. Among the highlights is the spirited medieval carol Gaudete, a jubilant expression of the Christmas message. Additional works by composers Howard Skempton, Philip Ledger, Ben Parry, Sarah Quartel, Harrison Oxley, Alan Bullard, James Whitbourn and Philip Wilby will showcase a variety of musical styles, from centuries-old melodies to contemporary interpretations of beloved seasonal texts.

Peggy Haas Howell will serve as organist and conduct the a cappella carols, while Randall Speer will conduct the accompanied carols. Together, they will lead the choirs in a program that reflects the artistry, reverence and expressive power of choral music.

With the voices of children and adults joining in song, the Festival of Christmas Lessons and Carols offers a meaningful opportunity for families, friends and neighbors to gather in celebration and reflection. Whether returning to this cherished Lynchburg event or attending for the first time, attendees can look forward to an afternoon of exceptional music and the enduring message of hope, peace and goodwill.

For more information, visit stjohnslynchburg.org or cantatechoir.org.

