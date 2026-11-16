A gifted singer-songwriter, guitarist, and storyteller, Lukas Nelson brings a distinctive blend of country, rock, folk, and Americana to the stage. Raised in a musical family, Nelson began writing songs at an early age and spent more than 15 years leading his acclaimed band, Promise of the Real, building a reputation for his soulful vocals, exceptional musicianship, and heartfelt songwriting.

Now embarking on a new chapter as a solo artist, Nelson’s first solo album, American Romance, explores the beauty, heartache, and complexity of the American experience. Drawing inspiration from life on the road, personal reflection, and the people and places that shape us, his music blends timeless American roots with a fresh, modern sound.

With a genuine passion for storytelling and a sound entirely his own, Lukas Nelson continues to establish himself as one of today’s standout voices in Americana and roots music.