For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com

About the Artist:

Setting a new standard in the comedy realm, Benji Brown was a part of Martin Lawrence’s 2018 LIT AF tour in major arenas around the country, and now host of Martin Lawrence’s “Yall Know What It Is Tour” taking place July of 2024 and well into the Fall of 2025. If that’s not enough, Benji delivered the funny on his very own “Act Crazy If You Want To” tour as a stand alone headliner in 2019. Indeed, this is no small feat as Benji becomes the ONLY Urban Comedian with the exception of Kevin Hart to have the clout and selling power to pull off a national tour of this magnitude. All this recent success has rubbed off on Benji’s socials. In fact, his most recent post of his character KiKi replicating what it’s like for an inner city Black girl to portray a meteorologist has garnered over 3 million views and went viral. Building up to being the next major Urban comedic household name, Benji became well known throughout the college circuit of comedy and national comedy clubs. In addition to working with an A-list of headliners including Chris Rock, Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley, and Monique, his feature films included Benji Brown The Breakthrough directed by Melvin James which complemented his top selling comedy film In Touch With Reality. Adding to his impressive list of shows and appearances is Nick Cannon’s Wild N’ Out, A Miami Tail by Lions Gate, a series of Bud Light Super Bowl commercials, the Rickey Smiley TV show, Jamie Foxx’s Laffapalooza, STARZ’s 1st Amendment Comedy Show, BET’s College Hill, and ESPN’s Cold Pizza/ 360 Degrees – Game Night.

BUY TICKETS

Ticket Policy:

The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!

Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.

Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed.

Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.

This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.