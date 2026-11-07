Prepare for liftoff with the Blacksburg Community Symphony as they present an extraordinary musical voyage titled "Through the Sky and To the Stars" on Friday, December 4, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Blacksburg Church on Main and Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at the Warm Hearth Village Center. This stellar program launches with the blazing brass of Richard Strauss’s iconic "Sunrise (Fanfare)" from Also Sprach Zarathustra, before soaring into deep space with powerful selections from Gustav Holst’s The Planets—capturing the terrifying fury of "Mars," the serene beauty of "Venus," and the grand majesty of "Jupiter." The journey continues through the atmospheric heights of Holland Albright’s Sky and the breathtaking, peaceful depths of Frank Ticheli’s Rest. Finally, the orchestra ventures into the realm of cinematic sci-fi legends, bringing to life the sweeping romance of John Williams' "Across the Stars" from Star Wars and the thrilling, timeless themes of Calvin Custer’s Star Trek Through The Years arrangement. Don't miss this cosmic celebration of music that promises to take you out of this world!

Admission is free, donations are accepted and appreciated.

More information can be found at:

Website: https://www.blacksburgcommunitysymphony.com

Twitter: @bburgstrings

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blacksburgcommunitystrings/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHGfLkFEemgYNvDv4-uV5fw

