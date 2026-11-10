BLUE RIDGE CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Fall Concert

The Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Mark Taylor, will offer a concert of string orchestra music at 3pm on Saturday, December 5, in Meade Hall, Christ Episcopal Church in downtown Charlottesville. Suggested donation is $10.

The program includes string orchestra music by Mozart, Elgar, Grieg, and Corelli.

The Blue Ridge Chamber Orchestra is a community string orchestra of roughly two dozen musicians. For over 30 years, it has been providing musical opportunities for adult musicians of all ages in the Charlottesville area. For more information about the concert and the orchestra, visit our website at brchamberorchestra.com or email us at blueridgechamberorchestra@gmail.com.