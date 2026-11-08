Bookburg: A Celebration of Local Authors

Eleven award-winning authors. One place. One afternoon.

Bookburg, Saturday November 14, 3 to 6 at The Local in Blacksburg.

First 50 through the door get a Bookburg tote filled with author swag.

Book giveaways every 30 minutes.

Signed books, which happen to be excellent stocking stuffers for the reader on your list.

Free to walk in. Come and meet the people writing books in your own town.