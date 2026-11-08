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Bookburg: A Celebration of Local Authors

Bookburg: A Celebration of Local Authors

Eleven award-winning authors. One place. One afternoon.

Bookburg, Saturday November 14, 3 to 6 at The Local in Blacksburg.

First 50 through the door get a Bookburg tote filled with author swag.
Book giveaways every 30 minutes.
Signed books, which happen to be excellent stocking stuffers for the reader on your list.

Free to walk in. Come and meet the people writing books in your own town.

The Local
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Brigid Kennedy Books
brigidkennedybooks@gmail.com
brigidkennedybooks.com

Artist Group Info

Brigid Kennedy
brigidkennedybooks@gmail.com
brigidkennedybooks.com
The Local
414 N Main St
Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
https://www.thelocalblacksburg.com/