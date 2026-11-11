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About the Artist:

Dale Elliott Jr. is a Jamaican-American comedian, actor, and digital powerhouse who has sold over 20,000 tickets worldwide and is fresh off his acclaimed Son of an Immigrant World Tour. In just three years, Dale has headlined three major comedy tours — Problem Child, No Hard Feelings, and Son of an Immigrant — selling out theaters across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Now, after three successful tours that helped establish him as one of the fastest-rising independent comedians in the game, Dale Elliott Jr. returns bigger, sharper, and more experienced with his brand-new tour: Funny How Life Works. This new hour dives into the unpredictable journey of chasing success, navigating relationships, cultural identity, and the unexpected twists that prove life can be both chaotic and hilarious.

With over 1 million followers across social media, Dale has built a fiercely loyal global audience by blending sharp stand-up, cultural storytelling, and authentic humor rooted in the immigrant experience. His comedy has resonated with fans across continents, helping him grow from viral sensation to a consistent theater-selling headliner.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Dale moved to Los Angeles at just 23 years old, where he independently built his comedy career from the ground up. Although he only began pursuing stand-up comedy three years ago, his rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

Beyond stand-up, Dale is also the lead actor in the feature film Sprinter, showcasing his growing presence as a multifaceted entertainer with crossover appeal in film, live entertainment, and digital media.

Driven, self-made, and unapologetically authentic, Dale Elliott Jr. represents the new generation of comedians — artists who own their audience, their voice, and their vision.

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Ticket Policy:

The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!

Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.

Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed.

Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.

This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.