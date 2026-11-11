Dancing With The Stars: LIVE! – 2027 Tour

Straight from Hollywood, see Dancing with the Stars, Live!

See your favorite DWTS pros take center stage in this unforgettable ALL-NEW show! A spectacle of stars, glitz, and glam starring Brandon Armstrong, Rylee Arnold, Alan Bersten, Hailey Bills, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Adele Zaikman. Plus Kamri Peterson, Onye Stevenson, Jaxon Willard, and Carter Williams. With more celebrity guest stars to be announced!

Experience the excitement, athleticism, and the artistry of the ballroom, up-close and personal…for a night you won’t want to miss!