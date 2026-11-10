For More Information, Visit richmond.funnybone.com

About the Artist:

Gareth Reynolds is an internationally touring stand up who’s brilliantly clever quips perfectly offset Dave Anthony’s hilarious snark on their smash hit podcast The Dollop which garners over 5 million downloads a month. Originally from the mean streets of Milwaukee, Wi Gareth has worked on all sides of both TV and film. Gareth has written or appeared on New Girl, Arrested Development, I’m Sorry, Hoops, Flaked, You’re The Worst, A Very Harold and Kumar Xmas, and Maron. He has also appeared on MTV, Comedy central, The Travel Channel, and Netflix. His debut stand up album Riddled With Disease hit #1 on the Billboard comedy charts. His first special titled ‘England, Weed, and the Rest’ is now available on YouTube. He is the father to a cat named Jose.

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Ticket Policy:

The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!

Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.

Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed.

Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.

All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.

This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.