**For More Information, Visit [richmond.funnybone.com](https://richmond.funnybone.com/home/)** **About the Artist: **\ In 2020, HaHa reached over 6.5 million followers and launched his debut comic book “Beyond Me” with Verse Comics USA, while launching his clothing and lifestyle brand, “Fellas”. In 2023 now at 7.4 million followers he has put another big screen film “House Party” under his belt, while completing his first lead role in a feature film entitled “Stealing Jokes” directed by Mike Young.\ HaHa is working on his podcast and tour now, along with his health and fitness brand where he is doing his own cooking show, along with shopping his tv series that he will be a producer on along with Cedric The Entertainer. He also was a part of the “We Them Ones” Tour hosted by Mike Epps in 2025. [**BUY TICKETS**](https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/49063866/haha-davis-richmond-funny-bone-comedy-club-richmond) **Ticket Policy:**\ The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!\ Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.\ Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed. \ Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.\ All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.\ This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.