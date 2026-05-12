Happiest of Holidays Makers Market!
Happiest of Holidays Makers Market!
This is where artisans and crafters of Amherst and surrounding areas gather to share and make available their handmade pieces. Saturday, December 5, 2026, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Second Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521, rain or shine. General admission is free. Food and beverages available for purchase from Baine's Books and Coffee and from Love + Umami. https://www.secondstageamherst.org/
Maker's Page: https://www.secondstageamherst.org/makersmarkets.html
Second Stage | Amherst
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Second Stage
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com
Second Stage | Amherst
194 Second StreetAmherst, Virginia 24521
(434) 941-0997
secondstageamherst@gmail.com