Happiest of Holidays Makers Market!

This is where artisans and crafters of Amherst and surrounding areas gather to share and make available their handmade pieces. Saturday, December 5, 2026, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Second Stage, 194 Second Street, Amherst, VA 24521, rain or shine. General admission is free. Food and beverages available for purchase from Baine's Books and Coffee and from Love + Umami. https://www.secondstageamherst.org/

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Maker's Page: https://www.secondstageamherst.org/makersmarkets.html