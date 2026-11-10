Josh Wolf: Touring Hard

**For More Information, Visit [richmond.funnybone.com](https://richmond.funnybone.com/home/)** **About the Artist: **\ Josh Wolf is a stand - up comedian, writer, actor, and New York Times best - selling author who has been entertaining audiences both on stage and on screen for over three decades. Wolf's comedy roots trace back to Boston and Seattle, eventually leading him to open for the likes of industry pillars such as Larry the Cable Guy and Chelsea Handler to name a few. After years of touring, writing, and performing, Josh has established himself as one of the most respected comedians in the industry, continuing to headli ne sold - out theaters across North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.\ Wolf gained widespread acclaim as a comedian and panelist on the hit show ‘ Chelsea Lately ’ and as a mainstay performer on ‘ After Lately ’. He has since created, written, produce d, and hosted shows like ‘ The Josh Wolf Show ’ and ‘ Josh Wolf’s Wonderful World of Weird ’. As a podcaster, Josh co - hosts the hit podcast “Hey Maaan” alongside his son, Jacob Wolf. The podcast is one of the only father - son collaborations in comedy, offering a unique perspective on family dynamics, life on the road, and trending topics.\ Wolf has also written and acted on hit shows like ‘ My Name is Earl ', ‘ All of Us ’, and ‘ Raising Hope ’. He was a regular panelist on the acclaimed comedy program ‘ Lights Out with David Spade ’ and has made numerous guest appearances on legendary programs such as ‘ The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson ’. As an author, Wolf penned the 2013 New York Times best - seller ‘It Takes Balls: Dating Single Moms and Other Confessions from an Un prepared Single Dad’.\ Fresh off the heels of his “High On Life Tour”, Wolf rolled out his most recent special, “The Campfire Special” which blends music and comedy and features an array of special guests. The special marked his fourth special in the past s ix years, further solidifying his prolific career and rabid fanbase. Wolf wrapped “Campfire Tour” hitting dozens of cities across the United States before embarking with a brand new hour in 2026 which sees him touring internationally through the end of the year. In addition to touring, Wolf has a weekly residency at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club in Las Vegas where he performs every Sunday and Monday night to a packed house.\ Leveraging his strong presence on social media and YouTube, Wolf has amassed over 7.4 m illion followers across platforms and more than 280 million views on his YouTube channel alone, continuing to further expand his reach and deepen his connection with fans. [**BUY TICKETS**](https://www.etix.com/ticket/e/1048589) **Ticket Policy:**\ The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!\ Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.\ Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed. \ Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.\ All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.\ This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.