Make the Yuletide Gay
Make the Yuletide Gay
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke hosts a holiday event like no other: Flamy Grant’s “Make the Yuletide Gay.” Join us for an evening of original music, story-telling, and affirming holiday cheer, featuring the acclaimed singer-songwriter trio of Flamy Grant, Crys Matthews, and Heather Mae.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke
$20 In Advance, $25 At the Door
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke
2015 Grandin Rd SWRoanoke, Virginia 24015