Mariachi Allegria Benefit Concert

🎶 Join Us for a Mariachi Concert! 🎶 Experience an afternoon of vibrant music & colorful dance at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Saturday, November 21, at 4:00 PM! Enjoy a lively performance featuring Mariachi Allegria & the Raices de Nuestra Tierra Ballet Folklorico dancers! Admission is free, and donations are welcome to support the important work of Health Mission International, a nonprofit providing essential healthcare to vulnerable communities in Sierra Leone. Bring your family & friends for this special afternoon of music, dance, & fellowship. Everyone is welcome!

