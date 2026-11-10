**For More Information, Visit [richmond.funnybone.com](https://richmond.funnybone.com/home/)** **About the Artist: **\ Misha Brown is an undeniable entertainment powerhouse: an influencer, performer, and New York Times, USA Today, and Publishers Weekly bestselling author. With a knack for captivating audiences, he shot to notoriety on TikTok in 2021 with the viral Lessons in Not Crossing a Gay Man series, amassing over 8 million followers. Named Motivational Creator of the Year and honored by the Webby Awards for social impact, Misha’s work has been spotlighted by People, USA Today, The Tamron Hall Show, The TODAY Show, and Good Morning America, cementing his status as one of the most compelling voices online. [**BUY TICKETS**](https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/44160815/misha-brown-be-your-own-bestie-book-tour-live-show-richmond-funny-bone-comedy-club-richmond) **Ticket Policy:**\ The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!\ Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.\ Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed. \ Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.\ All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.\ This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.