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Musical guest Timothy Seaman to perform at Highland

Musical guest Timothy Seaman to perform at Highland

Join us from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, for a special performance in the Highland Museum Shop by featured musical guest Timothy Seaman. Enjoy the soothing sound of the hammered dulcimer while browsing our selection of locally made crafts in the Highland Artisan Room. Timothy will be signing CDs at this free, public event. Visitors will also enjoy a 15% discount in the Museum Shop from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. (excluding Artisan goods and donations).

James Monroe's Highland
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

James Monroe's Highland
4342938000
info@highland.org
https://highland.org/event/book-talk-the-american-revolution-and-the-fate-of-the-world/

Artist Group Info

Timothy Seaman
https://timothyseaman.com/en/
James Monroe's Highland
2050 James Monroe Parkway
Charlottesville, Virginia 22902