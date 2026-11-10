**For More Information, Visit [richmond.funnybone.com](https://richmond.funnybone.com/home/)** **About the Artist: **\ Nick Deez is a standup comedian from Virginia Beach, VA, bringing the laughs to the stage with his razor-sharp wit and observations on life’s absurdities. With a style that’s equal parts sarcastic and relatable, Nick Deez has been making audiences laugh from the comedy clubs to the festivals. He’s opened for some of the biggest names in comedy today, Jimmy O Yang, Shane Gillis, Big Jay Oakerson, Shapel Lacey, Dave Attell, William Montgomery, and plenty of others.\ Be on the lookout for his debut special “Urn My Love” coming soon! [**BUY TICKETS**](https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/32073045/nick-deez-richmond-funny-bone-comedy-club-richmond) **Ticket Policy:**\ The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!\ Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.\ Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed. \ Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.\ All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.\ This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.