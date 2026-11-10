**For More Information, Visit [richmond.funnybone.com](https://richmond.funnybone.com/home/)** **About the Artist: ** Philip Lindsay is a middle school teacher, and viral content creator whose comedy is rooted in real life and relentlessly funny. With a background in education, ministry, and growing up homeschooled, Philip brings a unique perspective to the stage; balancing sharp observations, self-deprecating wit, and the kind of storytelling that leaves audiences laughing and nodding in agreement. Whether he’s reflecting on teaching middle schoolers, parenthood, public school chaos, or life as a homeschooler, Philip’s comedy is clever and deeply relatable. He’s been featured on The Today Show and his videos have amassed millions of views online, making him a favorite among teachers and parents. [**BUY TICKETS**](https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/68871618/philip-lindsay-richmond-funny-bone-comedy-club-richmond) **Ticket Policy:** The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom! Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together. Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed. Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price. This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.