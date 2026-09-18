Puppy Yoga in Blacksburg – December 20

Join Puppy Paws Yoga Blacksburg for a 75-minute experience featuring 45 minutes of beginner-friendly puppy yoga followed by 30 minutes of puppy play, cuddles, and photos. Sessions begin at 9:00 AM, 10:45 AM, 12:30 PM, 2:15 PM, and 4:00 PM. Tickets are $59 per person. Yoga mats are provided. Ages 6 and older; children under 14 must attend with an adult. Advance registration is required.