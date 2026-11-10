**For More Information, Visit [richmond.funnybone.com](https://richmond.funnybone.com/home/)** **About the Artist: **\ 2026 NAACP Image Awards Outstanding Digital Content Creator in Art/Comedy winner Tee Sanders is blowing up currently on her social media channels both solo and as a part of the hit comedy group, The Round Table. She was a standout on the Netflix series, Funny AF with Kevin Hart that aired this year and recent starred in the movie The Perfect Proposal on Tubi. Raised on the Southside of Chicago, she learned early on that no matter how bad or tough a situation she was in, making people laugh was the remedy to her life’s problems. She’s recently become a viral success over the internet with over 75 million views across the social media outlets. In the film space, Tee can be seen in FOX Soul’s THE PERFECT PROPOSAL, with MBTL Studios releases #WHOKILLEDJABORI and KOKO’S EPIC BABY SHOWER WEEKEND on the way. [**BUY TICKETS**](https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/82913762/tee-sanders-richmond-funny-bone-comedy-club-richmond) **Ticket Policy:**\ The Funny Bone has a full bar and a dinner menu that is available through your server when you are seated in the showroom!\ Seating is done on a first come first seated basis. If you wish to sit with another party, please arrive and enter the showroom together.\ Seating ends 30 minutes after the show begins and entry for late arrivals is not guaranteed. \ Most of our tables seat 4 people. You may be seated with a separate party of guests at the same table.\ All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Sales tax and service fees are included in the ticket price.\ This event is 21+ and all guests will need valid ID to enter.