AGAR Java & Jazz presents TSB Jazz Trio.

Lew Taylor, keyboard, vocals; Larry Scott, percussion; Bob Bowen, contrabass; perform music from the great jazz composers and TSB originals!

Presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) in collaboration with Second Stage | Amherst and assisted by Baine’s Books & Coffee.

There are three types of tickets: Adults $15, Students $8, and FREE Limited VDH-VCA Passport tickets (available to persons showing a WIC Card.) Ticket price includes one free cup of coffee, water, or soda. Food is available for purchase from Baine’s Books & Coffee.

Biography:

Lew Taylor is a Lynchburg, VA native with over 30 years experience as a professional performing musician and entertainer. A 1975 graduate of E. C. Glass High School, he was awarded a Special Talent Scholarship and attended the College of Music and Fine Arts at Howard University in Washington, DC. With career experience as varied as the United States Air Force Band, where he received the Meritorious Service Medal and the Air Force Commendation Medal for Outstanding Service; Royal Caribbean and Premier Cruise Lines, with whom he formed and led several musical groups; and professional tour experience across the United States, Europe, Mexico, Canada and Pacific Rim countries, Lew Taylor is one of Central Virginia's most versatile musicians. This season Lew Taylor and his band Soulstice headlined "A Tribute to the Legendary Stevie Wonder" presented by Tony Camm at the Academy Center of the Arts.

TSB has played often for AGAR in Amherst Java and Jazz and for several years were the star attraction at Fratelli's jazz night.

