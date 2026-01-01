Thanksgiving Day- Thursday November 26th

Radio ID:

Milk Street Radio Thanksgiving Special: 1pm-2pm

It's Milk Street Radio's 2026 Thanksgiving Special! Erin French from the Lost Kitchen joins us on the phone lines to answer your toughest cooking questions. Plus, Mo Rocca thinks turkeys deserve better PR; A Way With Words gets into the many ways we talk about gravy; Adam Gopnik wonders if it’s finally time to retire the cookbook that taught him how to make Thanksgiving dinner; and listeners share their favorite Thanksgiving traditions.

The Enemies of Gratitude- From Hidden Brain: 2pm-3pm

One of the mysteries of human behavior is that it’s often easier for us to focus on what’s going wrong than on what’s going right in our lives. We ask why that is, and how we can foster our own feelings of gratitude, in this Thanksgiving special from Hidden Brain.

No Small Endeavor- Holiday Gratitude Special 2026: 3pm-4pm

We’ve spent this year talking with all kinds of guests about meaning, purpose, and the good life, but we wondered what stories and advice have actually helped our listeners in the thick of their own lives. So we asked! In this gratitude special, you’ll hear from listeners across the country about what conversations from No Small Endeavor actually made a difference for them.

The Business of Economics and Food from Marketplace: 6pm-7pm This holiday season, many families are feeling the crunch of high prices, whether it's baking ingredients, your holiday bird or persistently high gas prices. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The team from Marketplace brings you a collection of stories about the business and economics of food. We offer tips on substitutions that’ll keep your holiday shopping list affordable; we go bow hunting with one of Marketplace’s hosts (and cook up a mean squirrel stew); we visit a fish market owned and operated by indigenous fishers, to learn how business is shifting in response to declining salmon run. And we feast at an Afghan restaurant in Houston, where the Afghan community has grown dramatically since the fall of Kabul five years ago. Join us for an hour-long station special hosted by Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab.

WVTF Music:

Songs of Thanks with Cantus: Noon-1pm

Join us for "Songs of Thanks," an innovative new production by Cantus, presented exclusively by Minnesota Public Radio. Through their signature narrative programming, the acclaimed octet will weave together stories and songs celebrating gratitude and community. Don't miss this special broadcast, designed to uplift the human spirit and honor the season.

Carry Me Home: Thanksgiving with the American Sound: 1pm-2pmAs we gather with family and friends this Thanksgiving, enjoy an hour of music that reaches the heart of what it means to wander through the world like a river carving its course, and what it means to come home.

Hanukkah Special Programing:

Friday, December 4th Radio IQ: Hanukkah Lights 2026: 7pm-8pm

This NPR favorite returns with a new story plus gems from the archive. Hosted by Murray Horwitz with a special tribute to our beloved Susan Stamberg who passed away just a couple of months ago. NPR is not quite the same without her – perhaps most of all, Hanukkah Lights. But with thirty-five years of stories in the can, there are dozens of Susan’s performances that can still move us, make us laugh, and bring us fresh meaning. To use her favorite word, she still sounds “terrific”.

Saturday Dec 12th WVTF Music:

Candles Burning Brightly: 11am-noon

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

Chanukah Memories and Melodies: Noon-1pm

In this special from WQXR, six prominent artists share memories of Chanukah, and the music the holiday brings to mind. From soothing to surprising, from reverent to rowdy, their musical choices will inspire and delight you. With Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, social entrepreneur Aaron Dworkin, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Sephardic music virtuoso Daphna Mor, conductor Eric Jacobsen, and Yiddish music maven Henry Sapoznik. Hosted by WQXR's Elliott Forrest.