Hurricane Helene Virginia impacts

Most National Weather Service stream gauges indicate river levels in Southwest Virginia have crested or will soon. The New River reached a level of 31 feet at Radford, about four feet higher than forecast. Record level is 36 feet.

Appalachian Power is reporting about 155,000 customers without power in Virginia. The company has about 2,500 employees and contractors working on restoration. Another 1,000 contractors are expected to arrive in 24 to 48 hours, according to a company update Saturday morning. Appalachian still expects to have most customers restored by late Sunday night.

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has confirmed two tornadoes in its forecast area, so far. One was near Dry Fork in Pittsylvania County. The other was near Pipestem, West Virginia. Dozens of tornado warnings were issued across Virginia Friday.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene will slowly return to the area beginning Sunday. National Weather Service forecasters say the remnants will bring showers and a few isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday. But they say the probability for widespread severe weather is low.

The Associated Press reports at least 52 people have died in incidents related to Hurricane Helene.