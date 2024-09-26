Hurricane Helene Virginia impacts
Weather, emergency and news updates as the remnants of Hurricane Helene impact Virginia— Final update posted Saturday morning
Saturday morning update
Most National Weather Service stream gauges indicate river levels in Southwest Virginia have crested or will soon. The New River reached a level of 31 feet at Radford, about four feet higher than forecast. Record level is 36 feet.
Appalachian Power is reporting about 155,000 customers without power in Virginia. The company has about 2,500 employees and contractors working on restoration. Another 1,000 contractors are expected to arrive in 24 to 48 hours, according to a company update Saturday morning. Appalachian still expects to have most customers restored by late Sunday night.
The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg has confirmed two tornadoes in its forecast area, so far. One was near Dry Fork in Pittsylvania County. The other was near Pipestem, West Virginia. Dozens of tornado warnings were issued across Virginia Friday.
The remnants of Hurricane Helene will slowly return to the area beginning Sunday. National Weather Service forecasters say the remnants will bring showers and a few isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday. But they say the probability for widespread severe weather is low.
The Associated Press reports at least 52 people have died in incidents related to Hurricane Helene.
VDEM: 70 rescues across the state so far
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management provided Radio IQ with this statement earlier this evening:
Over 70 rescues have been made so far in the state.
The Department of Forestry is helping cleanup with seven chainsaw teams, the Virginia National Guard has two chainsaw teams, and VDOT has deployed all of its debris clearance teams. Any evacuations are voluntary at this time.
In Damascus: There are two state swift water teams in Damascus in support of local responders. National Guard Helo Aquatic rescue team was requested, but was unable to fly due to weather conditions. We do not have an estimate on the number of homes and businesses impacted yet since the event is still happening, but we know there are impacts.
VDEM and the Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) are prepared and supporting Damascus and Washington County in all requests that they have submitted at this time.
As New River rises, animals evacuated from Radford shelter
Tropical Storm Helene brought heavy rains to Southwest Virginia and North Carolina, including along the New River. In Radford, the National Weather service expects the river will crest around 27 feet, which would make it the second highest level on record. An animal shelter there evacuated animals Friday morning, as they prepared for possible flooding.
“I’ve been here 14 years,” said Adele Katrovitz is the animal control officer at Radford. “This is kind of the highest crest I think predicted since I’ve been here.”
Friday morning, her staff were packing up cat travel bags, pet food and office equipment into a U-Haul.
Virginia state police helicopter helps people evacuate from flooded hospital
Several dozen people, including 11 patients, had to be airlifted from a Tennessee hospital as floodwaters surrounded the building.
Crews tried to evacuate people from Ballad Health's Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin using trucks and boats as the nearby Nolichucky River overflowed its banks. But the flooding was too dangerous and the stranded people had to move to the roof.
Helicopters from the Virginia State Police, Tennessee National Guard and Highlands Emergency Air Rescue & Transport after about three hours on the roof.
As of 4:40 p.m., Virginia State Police Aviation assets from Abingdon, Va., along with assets from Ballad Health and the Tennessee National Guard, have completed the rescue of approximately 54 people from the roof of the Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, Tenn. pic.twitter.com/7O74lYGLnx— VA State Police (@VSPPIO) September 27, 2024
Updates from emergency responders in Pulaski and Washington Counties
Emergency officials in Washington and Pulaski Counties have provided Radio IQ with some updates on response efforts in their respective localities:
- Theresa D. Kingsley-Varble, Emergency Management Coordinator with Washington County says, "The entire town of Damascus, Virginia and surrounding areas are affected. We still have ongoing rescues and extended power outages. We currently have roughly 50 displaced residents.”
- According to the Pulaski County Emergency Management, which issued a state of emergency this afternoon, several roads, particularly areas close to the New River. They have issued voluntary evacuation notices in several areas that are affected, many of which are now impassable due to high waters or fallen trees. According to Erika Tolbert, with Pulaski County, residents have either chosen to shelter in place or leave. There are no rescue operations at this time and the county is not offering a shelter, but that could change going forward.
Officials in Craig County confirm one fatality from Helene
Emergency personnel in Craig County have confirmed a fatality occurred there this morning due to gusty winds from Helene.
The county's Emergency Manager says winds blew over a large tree and barn at a property there — killing a female resident. Two sheriff's deputies were also injured as they were investigating the situation.
The death toll from Helene is now over 30 across five states.
Rain becoming less widespread, but still facing tornado threat
Rain from Helene is becoming less widespread, but the tornado threat is still there.
That includes a couple of Tornado Warnings in his screengrab.
The Tornado Watch for much of central, southside and southeast Virginia continues until 6pm.
And while rain is going to continue to become less widespread overnight, the National Weather Service is still concerned about flooding. Some areas along the New River are forecasted to reach significant crest levels sometime in the next 24 to 36 hours. The observation site at Radford is expected to crest at 27 feet — the highest since 1940 if that pans out.
Appalachian Power restoration efforts expected into the weekend
Some 243,000 Appalachian Power customers are offline as of 1:15 Friday afternoon. 163,000 of those customers are in Virginia.
The company says continued heavy rain and wind are causing additional outages and delaying efforts to restore service.
Work to get the power back on is expected to last into Sunday and possibly later, according to a utility spokesman. Some 1,000 Appalachian employees and contractors are already assigned. Additional crews from as far away as Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas are also being brought in to assist.
Moderate to major flooding forecast for New River
The National Weather Service forecasts the New River will continue to rise through Saturday much of the day Saturday.
In Radford, the river is expected to crest Saturday evening around 27 feet. That would be the second highest crest on record.
Major Flooding is expected along the New River as early as this afternoon into early Saturday, depending upon location. Peak crest is expected Saturday into Sunday. Details are available in the attached pictures. pic.twitter.com/2nET0n0M85— NWS Blacksburg (@NWSBlacksburg) September 27, 2024
Radio IQ and WVTF Music signal issues
Due to power outages and rain interference, several of our transmitters are experiencing intermittent interruptions.
A look at some rainfall projections for the rest of the day in southwestern Virginia
The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg is still expecting more rain this afternoon and evening for much of southwest Virginia — especially parts of the New River and Roanoke Valleys.
Heavy rain continues to fall across much of the state
Heavier rain bands continue to move through the region at this hour.
The National Weather Service says some areas are experiencing rainfall rates of up to three inches of rain per hour.
We're also monitoring the threat for tornadoes, including that Tornado Warning near Martinsville at the time of this post.
Please stay weather aware today and have multiple ways to receive warnings and information. Also, avoid any flooded roadways and try to stay home if you can.
Much of western Virginia under Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Watches
Helene will continue to pound Virginia this afternoon and into the first part of the evening.
Here are the various watches, warnings and advisories currently in place from the National Weather Service:
- Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Watches are currently in place for most of western Virginia — including the Roanoke and New River Valleys. That includes a handful of Flash Flood Emergencies for Grayson, Smyth, Carroll and Wythe Counties, in addition to the city of Galax. Several inches of rain have already fallen, and up to five inches more is on the way. Some localized higher amounts are certainly possible, too.
- A Tornado Watch is also in place for a good chunk of central, southside and southeastern Virginia until 6pm. That includes the cities of Lynchburg and Danville. A handful of Tornado Warnings just across the Virginia line in Rockingham County, North Carolina have come down in the last hour or so.
- High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in place for the majority of western Virginia, too. Some areas there — especially the ridge tops in the southwestern corner of the state — could see wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour.
Rain and winds from Helene are expected to begin dying down tonight. There will be a bit of respite tomorrow, but the storm's remnants are currently expected to loop around and bring some additional showers and storms to the region on Sunday and into the first part of next week.
Please continue to stay tuned here for the latest, but also make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings this afternoon and evening.
Power outages top 50,000 in Southwest Virginia
Appalachian Power is reporting more than 51,000 customer outages, as of 9:35 am. That number increased dramatically as winds picked up Friday morning.
Teresa Hall, a spokesperson for the utility, said they expected to see the numbers increase as the day goes on.
"This time of year, the reason it's so problematic when you have this type of storm roll through is that the leaves are still on the trees," Hall explained. "Soil is saturated right now because it's been raining for several days. There are leaves still on the trees making them very heavy. And so it doesn't take much when a big wind gust comes through and topple that tree over onto the wire."
Appalachian Power was highlighting these safety tips:
- Windstorms cause damage that can bring down power lines. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.
- Do not plug the generator into your circuit box using a portable or RV generator.
- Flooding is expected in many areas throughout our service territory. Be cautious, and remember to turn around; don’t drown.
- Find additional safety tips at AppalachianPower.com/Safety.
Virginia National Guard preps in Abingdon and Roanoke
The Virginia National Guard has stationed equipment and personnel in Southwest Virginia to assist with rescue efforts, if needed.
A posting from the National Guard public affairs office says 20 soldiers and high-mobility trucks are standing by in the Abingdon area. Two Black Hawk helicopters with rescue hoist capabilities are positioned in the Roanoke area.
The National Guard response is being coordinated with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
Power outages ticking up
The number of power outages in Southwest Virginia are ticking upward as winds increase Friday morning.
As of 7:30 am, Appalachian Power reported more than 14,000 customers were offline. The hardest hit localities are Tazewell, Washington and Grayson counties and the city of Galax.
Thursday evening, an Appalachian Power spokesperson said the utility has all of its crews packed and ready to respond. And it’s working to secure additional crews from out of the area if they’re needed.
Dominion Energy, which mainly serves central and eastern Virginia, is not reporting any widespread outages.
Helene now a Tropical Storm
Associated Press - Helene weakens to a Tropical Storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph over Georgia, National Hurricane Center says
Friday morning update
Tropical Storm Helene is still making its way north and is expected to increasingly impact western Virginia and North Carolina through the morning.
Hurricane Helene has now weakened to a tropical storm as it makes its way north through central Georgia. It came ashore in Florida around 10:00 pm Thursday.
The National Weather Service has continued the Flood Watch for areas along and west of the Route 29 corridor through 8:00 tonight.
The southern end of the Blue Ridge and the mountains of North Carolina continue to be the area of highest concern for flash flooding as Helene moves closer. A Flash Flood Warning is still in effect in the Galax and Wytheville areas.
Brief tornadoes are also a possibility, especially in areas east of the Blue Ridge. A Tornado Watch is in effect through 6:00 pm for Southside Virginia, including Lynchburg, Martinsville and Danville.
US Route 220 was closed north of Covington because of a mudslide for a period this morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation reports the debris has now been cleared.
Helene makes landfall
Associated Press - Helene makes landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane as officials warn of catastrophic storm surge
Helene strengthens again
Associated Press - Helene strengthens to an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 hurricane as it takes aim at northwest Florida
Some schools delay, cancel classes for Friday
Numerous schools in Southwest Virginia have altered their schedules for Friday.
Some have delayed the start of classes and many have canceled classes altogether.
Check with your school division for specific details, if you haven't already received word.
Thursday evening forecast update
The most significant impacts from Hurricane Helene are expected late tonight and into Friday.
The National Weather Service has several watches and warnings already in place:
- Flood Watches for much of western Virginia and areas along and west of the Route 29 corridor.
- Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings for most of western Virginia as well. Gusts as high as 70 miles per hour possible for the ridge tops in the southwest corner of the state.
Some localities in western Virginia have already seen up to eight inches of rainfall so far this week. And as the core of Helene passes late tonight and into tomorrow, even more is expected. Some areas along the southern Blue Ridge and into the mountains of North Carolina could see up to a foot of rain from Helene.
Friday is also expected to bring a tornado threat. The National Weather Service is especially looking at areas along and east of the Blue Ridge for the highest chance to see one from 9am Friday into the afternoon.
"Catastrophic" rain possible for parts of western Virginia
Hurricane Helene is poised to bring significant impacts to the Commonwealth over the next 24 hours or so.
Several inches of rain have already fallen across much of the state — especially western Virginia. Areas along the southern Blue Ridge and into the North Carolina mountains are especially in the bullseye with this system, which will bring even more rain.
“Rainfall totals in the west could be as much as a foot in places like Watauga County, North Carolina, Smyth, Tazewell County, Virginia – even Mercer County," says Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg. "And especially in those mountainous areas – that is going to cause massive problems.”
High wind gusts are expected — especially for the ridge tops in the southwestern corner of the state, where gusts as high as 70 miles per hour are possible.
Tornadoes will also be a threat Friday. Beasley says the greatest chance for that will be for localities along and east of the Blue Ridge from 9am tomorrow into the afternoon hours.
Appalachian Power getting service restored but preparing for more outages
Some 10,000 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee lost electricity in Wednesday night’s storms.
The utility says about 60% of those customers are back on-line now. They hope to get most of the remainder restored by late Thursday night, according to a company announcement.
Of course, the rain and wind from Hurricane Helene could slow down that work and begin causing additional outages.
Appalachian says it has all of its crews packed and ready to work if that happens. And it’s working to secure additional crews from out of the area if they’re needed.
Helene strengthens
Associated Press - Helene becomes a major Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico as it churns toward northwestern Florida
Hurricane Helene continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Helene continues to intensify in the super warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center says the storm currently has sustained winds of 105mph — making it a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
Helene is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane before making landfall sometime this evening.
Thursday forecast update
Helene is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane somewhere in Florida's Big Bend region later today.
We're expecting impacts here in the Commonwealth as well — especially late tonight and into Friday. Let's break those down:
- Heavy rain: The National Weather Service says some areas in western Virginia have already seen upwards of eight inches of rainfall this week. And as the core of Helene arrives later tonight and into tomorrow, even more is expected. Flooding and flash flooding are serious concerns with this storm.
- Gusty winds: High Wind Watches are already set to go into place late tonight for far southwest Virginia — where gusts as high as 60mph will be possible.
- Tornadoes: tropical systems can spin up a few tornadoes, and it looks like Helene will be no different. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center is eyeing areas along and south of Route 460 as having the best chance to see one tomorrow.
This storm will likely cause power outages, so please be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings and other important information.
Blue Ridge Parkway closed in North Carolina
The National Park Service has closed the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina. No closures have been announced, at this point, in Virginia.
UPDATE - Blue Ridge Parkway closed in North Carolina. MP 217 at NC state line to MP 469 in Cherokee, NC.— Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) September 26, 2024
These severe weather closures are full closures to all public use.
Press release with additional information⬇️https://t.co/gFQE6Dg4w7 pic.twitter.com/HGwSMsqgNn
Thursday power outages and restoration estimate
About 4,000 of Appalachian Power's Virginia customers are out of service. Another 3,800 customers in West Virginia have no electricity. Dominion Energy is also reporting some outages, mainly in Albemarle County.
Those outages are the result of storms that hit Wednesday evening.
An Appalachian Power spokesperson said they hope to get those customers restored by late Thursday night, weather permitting.
Of course, more outages are likely on Friday as the remnants of Hurricane Helene impact the area. Appalachian Power has some suggestions to prepare for possible outages:
- Plan in the event a power outage occurs. Check with those who are elderly, have young children or have medical conditions to ensure they have a plan — and don't forget your pets.
- Charge devices such as phones, laptops, portable chargers and other electronics that will help you stay connected.
- Prepare an emergency kit. At a minimum, include non-perishable food, water, a flashlight, batteries, a battery-powered radio, a first-aid kit and necessary medications.
Virginia state of emergency
With Hurricane Helene bearing down on the Gulf Coast, Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency here in Virginia.
Impacts from Helene are expected in the Commonwealth on Friday, especially in Southwest and Southside Virginia where several inches of rain has already fallen over the past few days.
The emergency declaration allows the state to mobilize resources for response and recovery efforts, should they be needed.
Here is Youngkin's announcement:
RICHMOND, VA — Today, Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth of Virginia in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Helene later this week. While the current track takes the center of the storm west of Virginia, National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center forecasts indicate that the western portions of the state could experience significant rainfall and flooding Friday into Saturday, combined with pre-cursor rainfall events predicted in the next few days.
“Even though the largest impacts of Helene are predicted to the south and west of us, we cannot ignore the fact that we have had significant flooding events arise from pre-cursory rain events and outer bands from tropical systems that drop locally heavy rainfall leading to flooding, especially in our southwestern region,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “It is critical that we remain vigilant, understanding that tracks and impacts can shift. As high winds and heavy rains are predicted for parts of Virginia, we urge everyone to stay informed through trusted resources and follow the direction of your local officials.”
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for preparedness, response, and recovery efforts. The Virginia Emergency Support Team stands ready to support affected localities and is actively monitoring the situation to coordinate resources and information. Virginians can also take several steps to be ready, please refer to the below for helpful planning tips.