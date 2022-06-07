Roxy Todd is Radio IQ's New River Valley Bureau Chief.

Roxy previously worked for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, where she was a reporter and producer for Inside Appalachia, WVPB’s weekly podcast and radio show which is heard on 13 public and community radio stations across central Appalachia. She's the recipient of a National Edward R. Murrow Award for "Excellence in Video," for a story about the demands small farmers face in Appalachia. She also won a National PMJA Award For "Best Feature" for her story about the history of John Denver's song "Country Roads." Several of her stories have aired on NPR, as well as Marketplace, ranging in topics from food deserts to foster care.

She's produced several episodes of Inside Appalachia that have won national awards, including an episode about homebirth in Appalachia, which won first place for Long Documentary from PRNDI. She's also won several regional AP and Edward R. Murrow Awards for her feature reporting and her production on Inside Appalachia.

Before working for WVPB, Roxy worked for Allegheny Mountain Radio in West Virginia as an AmeriCorps VISTA, where she created a multi-media project and radio series called “Traveling 219,” about history, culture and foodways along US Route 219. That project won a national award from the Association for State and Local History.

Roxy lives in Pulaski, Virginia with her husband, daughter, dog and cat.