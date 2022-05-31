© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Full Disclosure Briefing: Washington Commanders try to score a new stadium

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright & Roben Farzad
Published May 31, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT
Fed Ex Field
Mark Tenally
/
AP
FedEx Field is seen in this general view prior to an NFL football on Nov. 29, 2021. The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027.

The Washington Commanders have been making news off the field, as parts of the team’s proposals for a new stadium come to light.

Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Weekend Edition host Craig Wright have more on the potential impact for Virginia.

You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, Saturdays at 8 pm on Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags

News Local News