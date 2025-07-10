Albemarle County warns of cybersecurity breach

Albemarle County is warning residents that their personal information may have been stolen by cyber criminals who hacked into its computer systems last month.

They’re working with state and federal officials to learn more but say it’s likely that hackers were able to get personal information about public school and county employees and could have accessed the names, dates of birth and social security numbers of local residents.

Albemarle County says it will now offer free credit monitoring, fraud consultation and identity theft restoration.

