© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Full Disclosure Briefing: LEGO comes to Virginia

RADIO IQ | By Craig Wright and Roben Farzad
Published June 21, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Lego Rendering Facility_Interior_Final.png

Toy company LEGO is bringing its first U.S. manufacturing facility to Chesterfield County.

Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Craig Wright talk about the company’s massive investment and what it means for the Commonwealth.

You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, Saturday nights at 8 on Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Tags

News Local News