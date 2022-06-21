Full Disclosure Briefing: LEGO comes to Virginia
Toy company LEGO is bringing its first U.S. manufacturing facility to Chesterfield County.
Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and Craig Wright talk about the company’s massive investment and what it means for the Commonwealth.
You can listen to Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, Saturday nights at 8 on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.