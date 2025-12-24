Postal service stands ready for holiday crush

The Richmond regional processing and distribution center gets packages from all over the country, and it can process more than half a million of them each day according to spokesman Philip Bogenberger.

“It’s running at full capacity, so the investments that we’ve made in that facility – you know we’re well prepared to handle the holidays,” he says.

The key is a conveyer belt that runs half the length of a massive warehouse. Each package begins its journey with a series of scans by cameras inside the sorting machine. As they travel, boxes and bags drop into bins alongside, depending on where they’re headed.

Bogenberger says the process is faster, more efficient and accurate than before.

“All this is resulting in delivery that’s taking place in three days or less for most of our customers," he claims.

But the system still relies on more than 650 people.

“You still need to have employees who make sure the machines are running and make sure packages are getting loaded correctly into the trucks.”

Which is why Bogenberger says the post office is always hiring, and even after Christmas it’s going to be busy with customers returning presents that weren’t quite right or using the gift cards they got to buy new stuff online.