Full Disclosure Briefing: JetBlue and Spirit announce plans to merge
Last week, JetBlue and Spirit announced plans to merge. The new company would become the country’s fifth largest airline – if federal regulators approve.
Roben Farzad, host of the Full Disclosure podcast, and host Craig Wright discuss the potential merger and what it could mean for Virginia travelers.
You can hear Full Disclosure, hosted by Roben Farzad, each Saturday at 8 pm on Radio IQ.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.