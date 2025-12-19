© 2025
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UVA picks Beardsley as new president

RADIO IQ | By David Seidel,
Sandy Hausman
Published December 19, 2025 at 3:43 PM EST
Scott Beardsley
UVA Photo
Scott Beardsley

The University of Virginia has a new president, despite calls from critics and some legislators to stop the process.

The school’s Board of Visitors announced the promotion of Scott Beardsley to the post Friday afternoon. An announcement from the Board of Visitors says the decision was unanimous.

"We are confident that Scott’s leadership, vision, and commitment to the UVA community uniquely position him to serve as president at this moment," the statement reads.

Beardsley has been the dean of UVA’s Darden School of Business since 2015. He will assume the president's duties on January 1st.

His elevation to the president’s office comes at a challenging time for the university because of leadership disagreements with Democrats in the General Assembly and a controversial agreement with the Trump administration.

Updated: December 19, 2025 at 3:43 PM EST
Editor's Note: The University of Virginia is a financial supporter of Radio IQ.
Tags
News Local News
David Seidel
David Seidel is Radio IQ's News Director.
See stories by David Seidel
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman is Radio IQ's Charlottesville Bureau Chief
See stories by Sandy Hausman
Related Content