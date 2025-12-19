UVA picks Beardsley as new president

The University of Virginia has a new president, despite calls from critics and some legislators to stop the process.

The school’s Board of Visitors announced the promotion of Scott Beardsley to the post Friday afternoon. An announcement from the Board of Visitors says the decision was unanimous.

"We are confident that Scott’s leadership, vision, and commitment to the UVA community uniquely position him to serve as president at this moment," the statement reads.

Beardsley has been the dean of UVA’s Darden School of Business since 2015. He will assume the president's duties on January 1st.

His elevation to the president’s office comes at a challenging time for the university because of leadership disagreements with Democrats in the General Assembly and a controversial agreement with the Trump administration.