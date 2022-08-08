Va. News: Charlottesville plastic bag tax, Virginia Beach police encrypt communications
Virginia Beach police will no longer allow the public to listen in on radio communications. And, Charlottesville has joined the effort to reduce plastic bag pollution with a targeted tax.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
