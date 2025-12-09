Democrats spent record sums in November's campaign. The big winners were broadcasters.

House Democrats spent almost $70 million this election cycle, helping them go from a 51-seat majority to a 64-seat majority. Campaign finance numbers posted to the Virginia Public Access Project show most of that money went to advertising.

Republican strategist Jeff Ryer notes that includes broadcast TV as well as streaming.

"If somebody is a subscriber to HBO Max or YouTube or Discovery Plus, are they going to see your ads? When you know you are going to be outspent, you have to be more careful with your money," Ryer says. "And that's one of the situations that Republicans faced from the beginning. They knew they were going to be outspent."

Virginia Public Access Project

Democratic strategist Ben Tribbett says broadcast is still king, noting that all the top dollar spending items were for network television.

"I think you are seeing the streaming and online ads being a lot more effective to younger voters. Of course, younger voters participate at much lower levels than older voters. And so broadcast is particularly effective to people who are 55 plus," according to Tribbett

Democrats spent more than twice as much money as Republicans, dominating the air waves and translating those advertising dollars to votes that allowed them to flip 13 seats.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.