Va. News: Stafford County outdoor event fallout, a Centerville cold case

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published August 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
Police are hoping the public will provide more than just information to help solve a Centerville cold case from the 90’s. And, Stafford County school division leaders are apologizing for holding an outdoor event in weather that left many people struggling in the heat.

Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a long time member of the WVTF/RADIO IQ news department and produces news content as well as public affairs programs. Fred's career in broadcasting began in North Carolina's Triad before switching from commercial radio where he'd held numerous positions including program director to hosting public radio programming at WVTF.
