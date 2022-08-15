Va. News: Stafford County outdoor event fallout, a Centerville cold case
Police are hoping the public will provide more than just information to help solve a Centerville cold case from the 90’s. And, Stafford County school division leaders are apologizing for holding an outdoor event in weather that left many people struggling in the heat.
Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.