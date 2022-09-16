© 2022
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

10-year-old archive of city history disappears

RADIO IQ | By Sandy Hausman
Published September 16, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT
The Hook
Lisa Provence
/
The Hook's office graced Charlottesville's downtown mall for more than a decade.

For more than a decade, a weekly publication called The Hook covered Charlottesville with flair, winning awards for in-depth reporting on controversies like the firing of former UVA President Teresa Sullivan.

“We won the Virginia Press Association’s highest award for our reporting on that," says Lisa Provence, former news editor of the paper which was sued unsuccessfully a number of times. Until recently her stories could be found online in The Hook’s archive.

“I got an e-mail from my former colleague Dave McNair," she recalls. "He said, ‘I had long wondered when this day would happen,” and it was a link to the Hook website, and you click on it, and there is nothing.”

The publication’s owner – Cville Holdings LLC – had no comment. It folded the paper in 2013 but recently sold the archive to an anonymous buyer.

“What would anyone do with news that, at this point, is over ten years old? To us the obvious thing looked like someone who did not want something that had been reported by The Hook still up online and shut it down.”

You can view the petition here:
https://www.change.org/p/help-us-protect-local-journalism-and-preserve-local-history-restore-the-hook-website

Tags
News Local News
Sandy Hausman
Sandy Hausman joined our news team in 2008 after honing her radio skills in Chicago. Since then, she's won several national awards for her reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists, the Society of Environmental Journalists, the Radio, Television and Digital News Association and the Public Radio News Directors' Association.
See stories by Sandy Hausman