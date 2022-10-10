Environmental groups aren't a fan of Governor Youngkin's energy plan

Environmentalists are taking issue with the governor's new energy plan that keeps fossil fuels in the mix, while also growing alternative sources like nuclear.

During their brief period in power at the General Assembly, Democrats were able to push through a major environmental law called the Clean Economy Act. Now, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin wants to reconsider that legislation, potentially pulling back on the goal of ditching fossil fuels. However, he's facing a Democratic Senate that would probably put a stop to that.

Kim Jemaine at Virginia Advanced Energy Economy says the governor has other ways of taking action.

"As we've seen with RGGI, the governor has utilized other means, like regulatory processes and executive orders, to signal his goals," Jemaine explains.

Michael Town at the League of Conservation Voters says that he doubts the governor will have much luck trying to reconsider the Clean Economy Act, and he doesn't really think that was the point of the new energy plan anyway.

"Rather than actually developing a plan that helps make sure that Virginia is on the right trajectory, this governor seems to want to play politics and make his MAGA base happy by attacking clean energy rather than actually addressing the real problems facing Virginia today," Town says.

Environmental groups say their chief concern is with the State Corporation Commission, Virginia's chief regulatory body. They say they're worried that the governor might find a way to strong arm regulators.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.

