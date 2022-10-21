New opioid far stronger than fentanyl

Nitazenes are a class of opioids that are far more powerful than fentanyl, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says they may be mixed with other drugs to produce a more powerful high.

“Like heroin, fentanyl, benzodiazepines or methamphetamines, and it only takes a small amount to create that effect,” she says.

A drug called naloxone or Narcan may be used to save patients who have overdosed, but Aplasca says we don’t yet know how much is needed.

“Narcan was really developed based on drugs like heroin and morphine and not synthetic opioids like fentanyl and this new opiod nitazene class. Because of the potency of these new synthetic opioids, it may take more than one dose of Narcan to reverse the effects,” Aplasca explains.

The state reports three deaths related to nitazenes in Campbell County, south of Lynchburg, but there could be many more overdoses attributed to the new opioids. Few laboratories are equipped to test for nitazenes, and those labs charge hundreds of dollars. Police say the new opioids can be acquired on the street or purchased online.