This gift shop helps children buy presents for loved ones

A program in Floyd County that helps kids give gifts for free just opened for the season.

It’s called The Perfect Gift Shop. Volunteers collect new and gently used items throughout the year for hundreds of kids to shop for their loved ones.

“We want to empower the children,” said Jean Woods one of the volunteers behind the shop. “We want them to make the decision.”

Any child who lives in Floyd County can shop at the store. Adults with developmental disabilities can also participate.

Volunteers help children shop for several friends or family members, pets or caretakers, and there are no income requirements. The shop began six years ago.

“The first year, there was a little boy who was about nine, and I was at the gift wrapping table,” Woods said. “And he had a pair of earrings. And I said, ‘these are beautiful earrings, who are they for?’ He teared up and said, ‘my grandmother. I’ve never been able to give her a gift.’ And that is when I knew that we had to keep this going.”

Woods said gift giving can be expensive, and the holiday season can be a stressful one, especially when money is tight. The idea for the gift shop is to help children participate in giving back and showing their love to those who care for them.

Roxy Todd / Radio IQ

Gifts and Christmas decorations give the tiny space a sparkly, warm glow. There are gifts for pets, blankets, knitted hats, tools and toys.

Some children shop for Hanukah gifts or presents for winter solstice.

The shop is located on Fox Street in downtown Floyd, inside a small building that’s owned by Floyd County.

“Floyd is not necessarily the most wealthy county,” said Linda Millsaps, the county administrator. “It’s just wonderful that we have all these folks who have been willing to donate their time, their goods, all in an effort to make sure everyone has a wonderful holiday.”

The Perfect Gift Shop is open every day until December 23rd. A complete list of hours and more information is available on the group’s website.

