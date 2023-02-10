Longtime genealogist returns to Roanoke, says family research is easier than you think

A former Roanoke resident is bringing her love for genealogy to the city this weekend.

Ruth D. Hunt regularly holds workshops through the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the VA Hospital in New York City.

Inspired by Alex Haley's historical novel Roots, she learned through her own work that she has relatives who served in every major American conflict.

Hunt also in the process of writing a book on her effort to find her brother in the 1990’s. She said that visit to Britain made for the realization of a dream for her father. She returned to England in 1997, embarking on what she called a 'marvelous reunion.'

A professional genealogist since 1995, Hunt also praised efforts of the DAR to involve more African-American women.

She'll be giving a free workshop Saturday at the Gainsboro Branch Library in Roanoke, starting at p.m. Registration is required.

For those unable to attend in person, a Zoom link will be provided.