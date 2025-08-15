Virginia Republicans look to federal counterparts ahead of rural hospital funding cuts

Changes outlined in President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill could cost Virginia hospital systems billions annually. It’s a fear shared by Democrats and Republicans alike, but those on the right are hoping for a fix from their own party in Washington.

Two billion dollars— That’s how much the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association says the commonwealth's hospitals could lose under the president’s landmark budget bill.

There’s a hospital in Gate City Republican and House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore’s district that may be impacted. But Kilgore says fear not; he’s been in touch with congressional Republicans about those concerns and is confident a fix is on the way.

“I think Congress bought some time to do that and I think we’ll be able to address that soon," Kilgore told Radio IQ. "So, we’re getting the cart before the horse worrying about it right now.”

Fellow Republican and Senator Mark Obenshain is also concerned about how the cuts could hit Virginians in his Harrisonburg-based district, but he agrees with Kilgore that a federal solution is in the works.

“There’s been a large push and pull at the federal level to make sure we’re going to look out for rural health delivery," Obenshain told Radio IQ. "We're going to continue to work on that and make sure it’s not interrupted, and a disproportionate share doesn’t fall on rural health care.”

Julian Walker with VHHA is staying optimistic as well. In a written statement, he said his organization is continuing to work with elected leaders to minimize impacts.

Among issues was the creation of a Rural Revitalization Fund that uses block grants to create a competitive process for new funds. But even Missouri Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley acknowledged the funds weren't enough - he’s seeking to double the amount from $50 to $100 billion dollars.

Virginia's Democratic Senator Mark Warner is hoping for a genuine interest in changing the law from Republicans in the majority as well.

“Without action to reverse them – and soon – I fear patients will lose access to care, jobs will vanish, and communities across Virginia will bear the cost,” he said in a statement to Radio IQ.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.