Newport News teacher files lawsuit against school officials

RADIO IQ | By Jess Britton, Associated Press
Published April 3, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT
School Shooting Newport News
John C. Clark
/
FR171764 AP, File
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a six-year-old student, grace the front door of Richneck Elementary School Newport News, Va. on Jan. 9, 2023. Zwerner said Monday, March 20, that she has had four surgeries and has gone through a challenging recovery.

A Newport News teacher who was shot and seriously injured by her six-year-old student earlier this year filed a lawsuit against school officials Monday.

In her lawsuit, Abby Zwerner, a 25-year-old teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, accuses school officials of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the January shooting.

Zwerner’s attorneys say the school board and many school officials knew the boy had a history of violent behavior, but the concerns from teachers and students were always dismissed.

Zwerner spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and has had four surgeries since the shooting. The lawsuit is seeking 40 million dollars in compensatory damages.

So far, no one – including the child – has been charged in the shooting. A Newport News prosecutor is still deciding whether to press charges against any adults.

The school district did fire its superintendent and put Richneck’s principal into another position.

