Roanoke County acquires Explore Park

Twenty-five years after it was purchased by a state-created recreational authority to create a Lewis and Clark-themed heritage site, Explore Park is under new ownership.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to purchase the 1,060-acre park for one dollar from the Virginia Recreational Facilities Authority (VRFA). The General Assembly formed the VRFA in 1986 to promote outdoor tourism in western Virginia, largely through Explore Park.

The park languished, though, as was the subject of failed development attempts before Roanoke County leased in 2013. Since then it's developed zip lines, mountain bike trails, a disc golf course, a brewpub, and events like the popular IllumiNights winter walk.

This spring, the General Assembly passed and Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed legislation to formally transfer the park to the county.

Board chairman David Radford said this is a big deal.

"Just to let the county taxpayers know, this is the biggest land purchase we've had in our history," Radford said. "It is now an asset on our balance sheet."

Deputy county administrator Doug Blount said there's more to come-- including a commercial lodge and another signature event, as well to mention the development of more acreage.

"We still have 388 acres in Bedford County that is pristine farmland that can be developed for a variety of different uses," Blount said.

The five-member board voted unanimously to approve the land transfer.