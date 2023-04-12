The General Assembly backs controversial THC amendment

Members of the General Assembly are considering amendments from the governor. And, they are giving a stamp of approval to some controversial changes to a bill about marijuana.

Earlier this year, members of the General Assembly sent the governor a bill designed to crack down on intoxicating products with THC. But Governor Glenn Youngkin added some amendments to make sure the bill did not outlaw some CBD products that help with epilepsy and other medical conditions.

Republican Senator Emmett Hanger of Augusta County says the governor's amendments make his bill better.

"All of these measures that were placed there were particularly for the children of concerned mothers, if you will, that wanted us to make sure that they could still have available these products for their children who have epilepsy," Hanger says.

Delegate Candi Mundon King is a Democrat from Prince William County who says she's a mother, and she worries about the availability of products with THC.

"These amendments are not just bad politics. It's bad for people. It's bad for mothers," she explains. "Even those mothers that y'all like. What do you call them? The Moms for Liberty? Even for them, this is bad for our children."

On the broader issue of legalizing marijuana, members of the General Assembly have yet to create a system for issuing licenses to sell a product that's now legal to possess but not to buy.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.