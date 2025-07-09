Forensic Science Board gets update on Burton DNA cases

Mary Jane Burton worked on more than 7,000 cases for the state crime lab between 1973 and 1988. And while it wasn’t common practice at the time, she made sure to save DNA evidence that was later used to exonerate 13 incarcerated people.

But research by journalist Tessa Kramer suggests that Burton might have tampered with evidence. So, last year, the state began examining cases that made use of Burton’s work.

Finding all the people involved in legal proceedings tied to Mary Jane Burton is a lengthy process that entails reviewing the legal outcome of prosecutions, and then figuring out where folks ended up, if they’re incarcerated and how to contact them.

The state’s Forensic Science Board met Wednesday, and in addition to hearing an update on the new Central Laboratory that's set for move-in by next year, Amy Jenkins updated the group on the case review.

Jenkins, counsel for the Department of Forensic Science, said they’re in the middle of contacting people involved in more than 1,100 cases that were flagged for review.

In total, she said 70% of people convicted in cases where Burton’s evidence was used have been notified or are deceased. A few dozen letters sent to possibly affected people have been returned because of an incorrect address.

"I get daily phone calls from individuals that want additional information or are not really understanding the contents of the letter," Jenkins explained. "So, we go about explaining that and encourage them to seek legal advice if they have the need for that."

The department’s fiscal year 2026 budget expands staff, including a senior legal assistant to work specifically on the Burton cases. Jenkins said candidates are currently working their way through the interview process.

Another update on the Burton case reviews is set for October, when the Forensics Science Board meets for a scheduled meeting at the Central Laboratory in Richmond.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.