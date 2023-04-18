Saving horse racing and open space in Virginia

It’s a scenic drive to Timbercreek Farm, a 400-acre property in the rolling green hills of Albemarle County. It’s been in Zach Miller’s family for generations.

"The farm began as a thoroughbred brood mare operation that was a business that was run by my grandmother and great grandmother," he explains.

But when Zach took the reins of the family farm it was no longer profitable. Raising a single horse could cost $16,000 a year, and Virginia had some pretty restrictive rules when it came to horse racing and gambling. Between 1897 and 1997 it was actually illegal to play the ponies.

Fifty years ago, Secretariat – a horse born and raised in Virginia – won the triple crown, but it was never legal for him to race for money in the Commonwealth.

Now, however, horses are back at Timbercreek Farm thanks to legal changes in Richmond.

"The Virginia thoroughbred industry had declined for quite a few years, so legislation was passed to allow for historical racing," says Jill Byrne with the Virginia Equine Alliance.

Historical racing involves video terminals where players get some basic information about the track record of horses that actually ran a race sometime in the past, somewhere in the country. Gamblers are not told when or where, which horses or jockeys were involved, until they place their bet. Lawmakers consider this a game of skill rather than gambling – so players can legally wager, then watch a video showing whether they’ve won.

The Virginia Racing Commission authorized 3,000 of these terminals at tracks and off-track betting parlors around the state, and Jill Byrne says some of the proceeds go to a program called Virginia Certified.

"Which allows farms in Virginia to take horses from other states," Byrne says. "They spend six months at a certified farm in Virginia, and then those horses when they race somewhere else or when they race in Virginia they get an additional bonus."

Zach Miller’s wife Sara says that bonus can mean thousands of dollars for investors.

"Now if you have a Virginia-certified horse and you own that horse there is up to a 25% bonus, nationwide, for win, place or show."

And certified farms collect at least $6,000 a year for each horse that’s stabled here.

These policies have also revived the sport of horse racing in Virginia. Foxfield will host six contests during the annual spring event Saturday, April 29th and Sara Miller says that’s cause for celebration.

"I am obviously a big horse lover, so I’m here for the horses. A lot of people come for a great tailgate party and gathering with friends."

Her husband, a steeplechase jockey, agrees.

"It’s providing a place and a reason for people to get together, and it also gives us a way to preserve open space! My children will be the fifth generation on this farm."

Steeplechase also offers a second chance to older horses who might no longer be fast enough to win races on a flat track but still have the strength, endurance and agility for this challenging competition.

And, finally, Foxfield Races will donate part of the proceeds to local charities. In 2021 the organization gave $50,000 to Habitat for Humanity and $50,000 to Camp Holiday Trails – a summer program for kids with special medical needs.