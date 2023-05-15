Cardinal Conversation: What's driving out-migration from Northern Virginia
For the past nine years Virginia has seen more people move out of the state than move in. That deficit is being driven by out-migration in one particular region.
You might be surprised to learn which part of the state is seeing so many of its residents pack up and leave.
Fred Echols spoke with Dwayne Yancey of Cardinal News about Virginia's migration deficit and why it could be cause for concern.
Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent news site covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.