© 2023
Virginia's Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Cardinal Conversation: What's driving out-migration from Northern Virginia

RADIO IQ | By Fred Echols
Published May 15, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT
Cardinal News with background

For the past nine years Virginia has seen more people move out of the state than move in. That deficit is being driven by out-migration in one particular region.

You might be surprised to learn which part of the state is seeing so many of its residents pack up and leave.

Fred Echols spoke with Dwayne Yancey of Cardinal News about Virginia's migration deficit and why it could be cause for concern.

Cardinal News is a non-profit, independent news site covering Southwest and Southside Virginia.

Tags
News Local News
Fred Echols
Fred Echols is a producer/reporter for Radio IQ.
See stories by Fred Echols