Women experience PTSD more often than men. A new scientific discovery could explain why

Women are more likely to develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder than men, and scientists are learning more about why that may be.

Millions of Americans suffer from PTSD, and women are almost three times more likely to develop it.

“But this occurs despite the fact that women do not report experiencing more traumatic events than men,” said Tim Jarome, an associate professor in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech. His team recently discovered a type of protein, known as K-63, which records fear memories in women, but not in men.

“This could help explain why women are more likely to have PTSD,” Jarome said.

This protein likely developed in early humans, as a survival technique.

Women who are in their 20s and 30s are more likely to experience PTSD. Sexual abuse causes the majority of these cases.

Jarome said learning how our brains record fear memories can help unlock more effective therapies to help people with PTSD. Scientists may even be able to use this research to create medications that target this specific protein in women.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.