Full Disclosure Briefing: North Carolina gets in on sports betting
Last week, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed legislation which will bring sports betting to his state by next year. There are now more states with legalized sports betting than without.
Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s Full Disclosure, and All Things Considered host Craig Wright talk about the growth in acceptance of this once taboo activity, and the economic implications both regionally, as well as across the country.
