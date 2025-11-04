The timing of the election this week is a relic of the 1850s.

Why does Virginia have odd-year elections? It's a tradition that dates back to the very first election for governor, which happened in 1851. Before the Constitution of 1850, the General Assembly appointed governors. After a new state constitution was ratified in 1850, the first opportunity to have a statewide election was 1851.

"I think it was just happenstance that it ended up being put into an odd-numbered year," says George Mason professor John Milliken. "I don't think it was a conscious decision, or at least I haven't seen anything that said let's keep it separate from the federal elections."

After the Civil War, the odd-year elections started happening immediately after a presidential year, and it's been that way ever since. Virginia Commonwealth University professor Jatia Wrighten says odd-year elections tend to benefit Republicans.

"The trend shows when less people turn out to vote, Republicans do have a higher chance of winning," Wrighten says. "And so, there is something to be said about having off-year elections where less people participate; it does give Republicans a better chance."

Members of the General Assembly are currently considering ditching odd-year elections, although so far, they're hearing a lot of resistance from Republicans.

