Why does Virginia have odd-year elections?

RADIO IQ | By Michael Pope
Published November 4, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place.
Thomas Peipert
/
AP
FILE - "I Voted" stickers are displayed at a polling place.

The timing of the election this week is a relic of the 1850s.

Why does Virginia have odd-year elections? It's a tradition that dates back to the very first election for governor, which happened in 1851. Before the Constitution of 1850, the General Assembly appointed governors. After a new state constitution was ratified in 1850, the first opportunity to have a statewide election was 1851.

"I think it was just happenstance that it ended up being put into an odd-numbered year," says George Mason professor John Milliken. "I don't think it was a conscious decision, or at least I haven't seen anything that said let's keep it separate from the federal elections."

After the Civil War, the odd-year elections started happening immediately after a presidential year, and it's been that way ever since. Virginia Commonwealth University professor Jatia Wrighten says odd-year elections tend to benefit Republicans.

"The trend shows when less people turn out to vote, Republicans do have a higher chance of winning," Wrighten says. "And so, there is something to be said about having off-year elections where less people participate; it does give Republicans a better chance."

Members of the General Assembly are currently considering ditching odd-year elections, although so far, they're hearing a lot of resistance from Republicans.

This report, provided by Virginia Public Radio, was made possible with support from the Virginia Education Association.
Michael Pope
Michael Pope is an author and journalist who lives in Old Town Alexandria.
